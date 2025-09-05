CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Teachers to Come Forward for the Reconstruction of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the entire Teachers fraternity to join hands with the state government for the reconstruction of Telangana state. The Chief Minister stressed that the proposed new education policy will bring many reforms in the education sector, which will help to rebuild the state.

Speaking at the Teachers Day celebrations at Shilpakala Vedika here on Friday, Revanth Reddy said that he was holding the education portfolio for the revival of the key sector, which was completely ruined during the 10-year BRS rule in the state.

“Many Chief Ministers kept revenue, finance, and irrigation departments under their control. I have been closely monitoring the education wing as an education Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, taking strong exception to some opposition leaders’ comments against him for holding an education portfolio. ” My strong counter to them is I am already reviving the education sector by introducing a slew of reforms,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government made the promise of providing free KG to PG education to the poor, but not implemented. The teacher recruitment was also stopped in 2017, but the Congress government has recruited 11,000 teachers in just 55 days of coming to power. Moreover, the last government did not enhance the diet and cosmetic charges. The education sector has been promoted as a profitable business, and the universities were completely non-functional due to not appointing teaching staff. The famous Osmania University and Kakatiya Universities lost their glory in the last regime, he pointed out.

Praising the teachers for playing an important role during the Telangana movement, the Chief Minister said it was the teachers who took the slogan of Jai Telangana to every village of the Telangana region, and the teachers also influenced the parents during the intensified Telangana struggle. The people’s government is always proactive in addressing the teachers’ demands, he said.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the need to introduce a new education policy for which the government has already constituted an official committee. The efforts put in by the government are already giving desirable results. The enrollment of students in the government schools decreased in the past. After the people’s government assumed power, the enrollment increased by 3 lakhs. At present, 24 lakh students are studying in 27,000 government schools. The number of students studying in 10,000 private schools is 34 lakhs, he said.

“The government teachers are highly qualified and socially responsible. Apart from giving salaries, basic amenities should also be provided in the government schools. The Self Help Groups were already entrusted with the responsibility of the management of schools in the name of Amma Adarsh Schools, and the government sanctioned Rs . 130 crores for the management of schools,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that education will only change the destiny of the students, Revanth Reddy said that teachers should play a key role in making a bright future for the students. He appealed to the teachers to have mid-day meals with the children in the schools to rectify the mistakes, if any.

“Let us all pledge to develop the government schools to compete with the corporate institutions,” he said.

To improve skills, the Chief Minister said that the government is building Young India Residential Schools as the world’s best model and also setting up a Skills University to provide skills to unemployed youth.

“We have also upgraded 65 ITIs to ATCs as a joint venture with the Tata company. Young India Sports University and Sports Academy are also being set up to enhance the prestige of the country and identify the talent to promote the world’s best sports persons,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also requested to identify and encourage those who are interested in sports in rural areas and create awareness that excelling in sports will also lead to a better future.

“Another big responsibility of the teaching community is to create awareness among the students on drug abuse. The government has already established Eagle Force to crack down on drug trafficking and ganja smuggling in Telangana. The student’s future is the Telangana future, and the teacher’s role is important,” he added.