Hyderabad Police Expands Dog Squad, Launches Women’s Mounted Unit for Security Duties

Hyderabad: In a historic decision, the Hyderabad City Police today launched a women’s mounted unit. Police Commissioner CV Anand, IPS, announced that women constables will now be part of the mounted police.

Ten women constables have completed two months of special training at the Goshamahal Mounted Unit, after which they will be deployed for security, VIP duty, and patrolling. The decision is being termed a milestone for the country.

CV Anand said that the move aims to bring women forward in every field. This will be the first time women mounted police officers will participate in regular patrolling.

Along with this, the police also announced the expansion of the dog squad. At present, there are 34 dogs in the unit that are overburdened with work. Their strength will be increased to 54. The new dogs will be inducted into the force after undergoing training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy. These dogs will be used to detect drugs and explosives, as well as to track criminals. In the first phase, 12 new dogs have already been purchased.

The mounted ground and stables of the Goshamahal Police Stadium will be relocated due to the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital building. The government has sanctioned funds for this project. The new premises will include a City Security Wing, a vehicle yard, new stables, and a parade ground, along with a modern kennel for dogs, with a capacity of 60. The tenders for this project will be finalized on September 8.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner said that all arrangements have been completed for Ganesh immersion tomorrow (Saturday). It is estimated that about 50,000 idols will be immersed, including thousands at Tank Bund alone. A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty, while 250 additional CCTV cameras and 6 drones will be deployed for surveillance.

He clarified that there will be a complete ban on DJs this year, as in the past they have caused several deaths and health issues among the youth. He emphasized that this decision is purely for public health and has no connection with religion. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has also agreed to cooperate with the police on this matter. The police are aiming to complete the immersion of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh between 6 am and 1:30 pm.

The event was attended by DCP Car Headquarters Rakshita Krishnamoorthy, DCP South West G. Chandramohan, DCP Cyber Crimes Dara Kavitha, Additional DCP CSW Giri Babu, and other senior officers.