CM Revanth Reddy Extends Holi Greetings to Telangana People

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished that everyone celebrates the “Festival of Colours” with happiness and enthusiasm. He highlighted that Holi transcends caste and religious boundaries, symbolizing unity in diversity.

“The People’s Government is committed to the welfare and development of all communities,” Revanth Reddy stated, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to inclusive progress.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the festival would bring joy and prosperity to every family in Telangana, fostering harmony and togetherness among all sections of society.