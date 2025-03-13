Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Extends Holi Greetings to Telangana People

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Holi.

Mohammed Yousuf13 March 2025 - 21:48
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Holi Greetings to Telangana People
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Holi Greetings to Telangana People

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished that everyone celebrates the “Festival of Colours” with happiness and enthusiasm. He highlighted that Holi transcends caste and religious boundaries, symbolizing unity in diversity.

Also Read: Telangana Schools to Function Half-Day from March 15

“The People’s Government is committed to the welfare and development of all communities,” Revanth Reddy stated, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to inclusive progress.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the festival would bring joy and prosperity to every family in Telangana, fostering harmony and togetherness among all sections of society.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf13 March 2025 - 21:48

Related Articles

Telangana Schools to Function Half-Day from March 15

Telangana Schools to Function Half-Day from March 15

13 March 2025 - 21:18
Telangana Sizzles as Temperatures Soar Beyond 40°C in Multiple Regions!

Telangana Sizzles as Temperatures Soar Beyond 40°C in Multiple Regions!

13 March 2025 - 16:03
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Opposes Delimitation, Calls It a ‘Limitation’ for Southern States

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Opposes Delimitation, Calls It a ‘Limitation’ for Southern States

13 March 2025 - 14:02
No More Old Ration Cards! Telangana to Issue QR-Enabled Smart Cards Soon

No More Old Ration Cards! Telangana to Issue QR-Enabled Smart Cards Soon

13 March 2025 - 13:41
Back to top button