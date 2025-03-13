Telangana

Telangana Schools to Function Half-Day from March 15

The Telangana School Education Department has announced that all schools across the state will operate on a half-day schedule starting from March 15 until the last working day on April 23, 2025, for the academic year 2024-25.

Mohammed Yousuf13 March 2025 - 21:18
Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has announced that all schools across the state will operate on a half-day schedule starting from March 15 until the last working day on April 23, 2025, for the academic year 2024-25.

Timings and Mid-Day Meal Schedule

Primary, Upper Primary, and High Schools under all managements, including Government, Government-Aided, and Private institutions, will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Mid-Day Meal program will be provided at 12:30 PM to ensure students receive their meals before dispersing for the day.

Special Classes for SSC Students

To assist Class X students in preparing for the SSC Public Examination, March 2025, special classes will continue as scheduled. Schools designated as SSC Examination Centres will operate in the afternoon shift from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Implementation and Monitoring

The Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers have been instructed to ensure that the revised schedule is communicated to all schools and effectively implemented. They will also monitor the adherence to these directives to ensure smooth functioning across institutions.

