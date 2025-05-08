CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Telangana’s First Hydraa Police Station

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward curbing land encroachments and safeguarding government properties, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the state’s first Hydra Police Station at Buddha Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Ministers and top officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Hydra System to Tackle Land Grabbing in Telangana

The Hydra Police Station is part of the state government’s newly implemented Hydra system, a specialized initiative aimed at identifying and preventing land grabbing and illegal encroachments of government lands. The launch of this dedicated police station marks the formal operationalization of the initiative.

Also Read: Telangana committed to implement welfare schemes, says Deputy CM

Well-Equipped Facility with Dedicated Staff

Spread across 10,500 square feet, the Hydra Police Station is equipped with robust manpower and logistical support:

1 ACP : Tirumal appointed as the station head

: Tirumal appointed as the station head 6 Inspectors

12 Sub-Inspectors

30 Constables

To enhance mobility and responsiveness, the government has also allocated 70 vehicles to the Hydra unit.

Statewide Expansion Announced

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Hydra policing system will soon be expanded across Telangana, establishing similar stations in all districts to intensify surveillance on land-related crimes.

Strategic Move Against Land Encroachments

The launch of the Hydra Police Station comes amid increasing reports of illegal occupation of valuable lands. With this initiative, the Telangana government aims to strengthen legal action, ensure quicker response, and improve transparency in land administration.