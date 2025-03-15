CM Revanth Reddy Warns of Stern Actions Against Social Media

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly criticized the increasing toxicity on social media, warning of strict actions if offensive posts continue to surface.

CM Expresses Concern Over Social Media Posts

During a discussion on the motion of thanks following the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Saturday, Revanth Reddy expressed anger over derogatory posts on social media.

“Observe the language being used on social media. Individuals are making comments about family members and children without restraint. We are tolerating this due to our roles in public life, but if it persists, it will hinder everyone’s freedom. If similar posts were made about your mother or sister, would you remain silent?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister warned that if boundaries were crossed, the government would not hesitate to take action.

Social Media Becoming Toxic, Says CM

Revanth Reddy asserted that social media has become completely toxic, with individuals sharing inappropriate content, including videos of women.

“If you identify as a journalist, provide an explanation. If anyone tries to disguise themselves, I will confront them decisively,” he stated.

Warning to Opposition Leader KCR

Issuing a direct warning to Opposition leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy demanded that he instruct his supporters to put an end to social media attacks.

“If they cross the line, I will not remain silent. If they think they can say whatever they want and get bail by going to court, they are mistaken. If needed, we will amend the law. KCR should teach his people some sense. If such posts continue, I will ensure strict action,” he asserted.

Call for Media and Legislative Action

The Chief Minister urged media organizations to take responsibility and cooperate with the government in controlling social media misuse.

“There is a need for discussion on social media regulations. Recklessness must be curbed. If no solutions are provided, society itself will take action. If necessary, we will bring a law in the Legislative Assembly. This is not just my concern; it is everyone’s concern. Everyone should cooperate. Along with self-regulation, there must be constitutional regulation as well,” he concluded.