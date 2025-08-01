CM Sai calls on PM Modi, extends invitation for Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee celebrations

New Delhi: In a significant engagement at Parliament House on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending a formal invitation to grace the upcoming ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’ in Raipur on November 1.

The event marks the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh’s formation and is being celebrated as the Silver Jubilee Year.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai briefed Prime Minister Modi on the state’s developmental roadmap, highlighting key priorities and public welfare initiatives.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s presence would lend historic gravitas to the celebrations and serve as a source of inspiration for the people of Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai also presented the state’s long-term strategic blueprint – Anjor Vision @ 2047 – which outlines Chhattisgarh’s roadmap toward sustainable growth in alignment with the national goal of a developed India. The document proposes sectoral reforms across education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

Drawing from the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Act 2023, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the passage of Chhattisgarh’s own Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, aimed at enhancing transparency and accessibility in the justice system.

Urban development featured prominently in the discussion, with CM Sai detailing the formation of the Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA).

This body is tasked with transforming ‘Nava Raipur’ (new Raipur) into a smart, modern urban hub through planned infrastructure and governance.

On the economic front, the Chief Minister reported robust momentum in industrial investment and job creation, catalysed by the state’s Industrial Policy 2024-30.

He noted that the policy’s single-window clearance system and targeted incentives, especially for enterprises employing over 1,000 workers, have significantly boosted investor confidence.

Between November 2024 and July 2025, Chhattisgarh received investment proposals worth Rs 6.65 lakh crore from 84 companies.

Among the marquee developments is the foundation of India’s first semiconductor unit in Nava Raipur, alongside the launch of construction for an AI data centre. The state is also prioritising sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, and IT services to position itself as a technological and industrial powerhouse.

Turning to education, CM Sai underscored efforts to rationalise schools and deploy trained teachers in tribal and remote regions.

The integration of digital tools is central to the state’s push for equitable and effective learning outcomes.

Two flagship projects – Medicity and Edu City – are underway to bolster healthcare and education infrastructure.

The Medicity in Raipur is envisioned as a cutting-edge medical hub, expected to generate substantial employment and elevate Chhattisgarh’s profile in the health sector.

The Chief Minister also briefed Prime Minister Modi on rehabilitation and confidence-building measures in the Maoist-affected areas.

He credited the state’s sensitive and forward-looking policies for encouraging large-scale surrenders and reintegration of former Maoists.