CM tapping phones of KCR, KTR & ministers: MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: MLA and BRS party leader Padi Kaushik Reddy today alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was acting in a tyrannical manner. He also alleged that the phones of the BRS party leaders were being tapped and added that the phones of the Congress and BJP leaders were also being tapped.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Padi Kaushik Reddy said the phones of former CM KCR, KTR and Harish Rao were being tapped by the CM. Padi Kaushik Reddy criticized Revanth Reddy for not doing a single thing except playing dramas.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was getting the phones of heroines hacked by private hackers and added that they also knew about the heroine, whom the CM met at My home Bhuja gated community. He demanded an ED and CBI investigation against Revanth Reddy for tapping the phones.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of those in the film industry along with brokers. He said a complaint was filed at the police station by him his phone was being hacked, but no case was registered in his complaint so far.

He said his wife’s phone was also hacked. Padi Kaushik Reddy claimed that although a cabinet meeting was supposed to be held at secretariat today, all the ministers went to Delhi to tell the party high command that their phones were being tapped.

He said there would be a big panchayat in Delhi on the phone tapping issue. He claimed that the ministers had told the CM that they would not come to the cabinet meeting until the phone tapping issue was resolved. He said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were angry with Revanth Reddy in this matter.