CM Yogi and Ministers Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Festivities

New Delhi: The Maha Kumbh festivities in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj witnessed a significant event on Wednesday as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. This deeply religious ritual is widely believed to cleanse all sins.

Yogi Adityanath and His Cabinet Participate in the Ritual

CM Yogi was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with all 54 ministers, including both cabinet and state ministers. The Yogi Cabinet boarded a motorboat to reach the ghat, with TV cameras capturing the “historic” moment.

Feeding Migratory Birds and Meeting at Triveni Complex

While on the way to the Ganga ghat, CM Yogi was seen feeding migratory birds. Prior to the holy dip, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet met at the Triveni complex in Prayagraj under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The meeting focused on making significant decisions for enhancing the infrastructure of the pilgrimage city.

Cabinet’s Important Decisions for Public Welfare

“Important decisions have been taken in the meeting for the progress and public welfare of the state,” said the Chief Minister’s office in a post on the social media platform X. Originally, the cabinet meeting was scheduled to take place at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but it was shifted to Triveni complex due to concerns over VIP security affecting pilgrims’ movement.

Historic Event at Triveni Sangam

After the meeting, the ministers traveled by motorboats to the Sangam, where they performed worship rituals and took a holy dip. This marks the second time after Kumbh 2019 that a historic meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has been held in Sangam city. In 2019, CM Yogi had also taken a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints during the Kumbh Mela.