Land Dispute in Ratnapur: Coca-Cola’s Industrial Plan Faces Local Backlash

Peddapalli: Residents of Ratnapur village in Ramagiri Mandal are firmly opposing the proposed establishment of an Industrial Park, stating that giving up their agricultural lands would leave them without a means of livelihood.

The villagers, who had previously given up a substantial portion of their land for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), are now resisting further land acquisition efforts, fearing the complete loss of cultivable land.

Why Are Villagers Opposing the Industrial Park?

The State government has planned to set up industrial units in remote areas to boost economic development. As part of this initiative, a 203-acre industrial park was proposed near Ratnapur, located 22 km from the district headquarters.

The site is near the historic Ramagiri Khila, a location of cultural and environmental significance. Among the corporations expected to establish operations in the park was the American beverage giant, Coca-Cola. However, government efforts have hit a roadblock due to staunch local opposition.

Land Ownership and Acquisition Challenges

Of the 203 acres earmarked for the industrial park, only 38 acres belong to the government, while the remaining 165 acres are privately owned patta lands. This has necessitated large-scale land acquisition, which has fueled resentment among villagers who had already surrendered land for infrastructure projects, including a national highway.

According to local sources, government officials conducted land surveys without informing landowners. Villagers only discovered the industrial park plans in February when the list of landowners affected by the acquisition was displayed at the gram panchayat office. Feeling blindsided, they quickly mobilized to express their opposition.

Government Response and Villagers’ Protest

Following villagers’ concerns, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu assured them that alternative land would be considered for the project. However, despite this assurance, on March 18, TGIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) Karimnagar General Manager Maheshwar, a Coca-Cola Company representative, and other officials arrived in Ratnapur for a site visit.

Their arrival reignited tensions, with villagers staging a protest and blocking the officials’ vehicles from proceeding.

The protesting farmers accused the government of attempting to seize their land without obtaining their consent through grama sabhas (village assemblies), a critical step in any land acquisition process. They questioned how such a significant decision could be made without consulting the affected landowners.

Future Uncertainty and Government’s Next Move

The strong resistance from the residents has thrown the government’s industrial park plans into uncertainty. The local administration now faces the challenge of either convincing the villagers or identifying an alternative location for the project.

For now, Ratnapur’s farmers remain resolute, refusing to give up their ancestral lands and agricultural livelihood. The government’s next steps will determine whether the project moves forward or is relocated elsewhere in Telangana.

With tensions running high, the outcome of this standoff could set a precedent for future land acquisition disputes in the state.

