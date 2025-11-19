Cold Wave Grips Hyderabad, Visibility Drops in Several Areas Due to Fog, Police Issue Safety Advisory

Hyderabad: A thick blanket of fog settled over several parts of Hyderabad on Monday morning, intensifying the ongoing winter chill across the city. Dense fog was reported in areas such as Shapur, Medchal, BHEL, RC Puram and the University of Hyderabad, where visibility dropped noticeably as cold winds swept through the region.

The sharp morning chill kept many of the usually busy roads unusually quiet, with fewer vehicles and pedestrians seen during the early hours. Even so, a number of residents continued their daily routines, stepping out for morning walks and jogging in parks and open spaces. Elderly citizens, however, preferred caution and chose to limit outdoor activities due to low temperatures.

At Krishna Kanth Park in Yousufguda and other major parks, regular walkers waited for the fog to clear before beginning their exercise routines. Meanwhile, tea and coffee stalls across the city saw increased footfall as people gathered to warm themselves with hot beverages.

In light of the reduced visibility, all three police commissionerates issued safety advisories for motorists. Drivers were urged to use low-beam headlights, avoid high-beam lighting and switch on fog lamps when entering fog-affected zones to prevent accidents. The advisory emphasized extra caution on poorly lit and narrow stretches.

The foggy conditions were not limited to Hyderabad alone. Several districts, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Mulugu, also reported similar weather patterns, indicating a widespread drop in temperature across Telangana.



