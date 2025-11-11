Cold Wave Grips Telangana: Temperatures Dip to Single Digits in Several Districts, Asifabad Chills at 8.7°C

Hyderabad: The winter chill has tightened its grip across the country, with temperatures dropping sharply to single digits in several regions. After weeks of erratic weather marked by heavy rains and bursts of sunshine, a sudden cold wave has swept through many areas, leaving people struggling to cope with the change.

In the Telugu states, the dip in temperature over the past two to three days has been particularly noticeable. The evenings and early mornings have turned bitterly cold, with residents preferring to stay indoors. Thick fog and cloudy skies have also reduced visibility, especially until 10 a.m., keeping streets unusually quiet during the early hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, Adilabad and Nirmal districts each recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C, while Kamareddy stood at 12°C. The coldest region, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, shivered at 8.7°C, marking one of the lowest temperatures recorded this season.

In the Greater Hyderabad region, temperatures have also seen a sharp fall. Sherlingampally recorded 13.4°C, Rajendranagar reported 14.7°C, and Gajularamaram registered 15.7°C, officials said.

Weather experts have advised citizens, especially senior citizens and children, to take necessary precautions against the chill. They recommended wearing warm clothing and limiting outdoor exposure during early mornings and late evenings as the cold wave is expected to persist for a few more days.