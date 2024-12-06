Congress Demands Amit Shah’s Removal Over International Conspiracy Claims

New Delhi: The Congress Party has demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to expose those behind the alleged international conspiracy against the country.

The party argued that if the government claims there is an international conspiracy against the nation, it is a serious issue, and the person responsible for uncovering it should be held accountable.

At a press conference on Friday, Congress spokesperson Ragini Naik said that across the country, there is growing communalism, violence, and hatred.

She referred to slogans like “Divide and Cut” being raised, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide travels, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Maharashtra, aim to unite India with love.

Naik also criticized the government for labeling Rahul Gandhi as a “traitor” despite his continued fight for the rights of workers, farmers, Dalits, backward classes, and women. She claimed that the real “traitors” are the BJP and RSS, whom she called the “biggest faction in the country.”

Naik pointed out the double standards of BJP leaders, accusing Prime Minister Modi of inviting the ISI (Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency) to India and not calling him a traitor.

She also mentioned that Modi had traveled to Pakistan without invitation and praised China, but these actions were not labeled as treason by the BJP.

Furthermore, Naik criticized how peaceful protests against the government’s policies were labeled as part of an international conspiracy.

She also mentioned the ongoing unrest in Manipur, stating that Modi hasn’t visited the state because it is allegedly part of the international conspiracy.

The Congress leader questioned why if there is such an international conspiracy, the government has not removed Amit Shah from his position. She also blamed industrialist Gautam Adani for allegedly tarnishing the country’s image.

Finally, Naik criticized the economic policies of the Modi government, saying that the BJP is responsible for destabilizing the economy with decisions like demonetization and the flawed GST implementation.

She reminded that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh had warned Modi about the negative impact of these decisions, which are now evident in the country’s economic situation.