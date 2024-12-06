Kharge, Rahul, and Priyanka Pay Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Divas

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his Mahaparinirvan Divas (Death Anniversary).

Mr. Kharge expressed his gratitude, saying, “On Mahaparinirvan Divas of Dr. Ambedkar, we sincerely thank the strong supporter of the Constitution and social justice. Baba Saheb dedicated his entire life to preserving democratic values of freedom, equality, brotherhood, and justice.

The most important need today is to protect and uphold the contribution of his thoughts and ideas, especially the Indian Constitution.”

Mr. Gandhi paid his humble respects, saying, “On Mahaparinirvan Divas, I pay my humble tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

His Constitution, which is based on social equality, justice, and rights, is the most powerful tool for our nation, and I am always committed to protecting it. My salutes to the architect of the Constitution. Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution.”

Ms. Gandhi said, “The core of the democratic system is social equality, and bringing social equality is the primary duty of the political system.

Dr. Ambedkar, the maker of the Constitution, gave the country the vision of equality, justice, brotherhood, and change, empowering every citizen, including the exploited and marginalized, through the Constitution. Today, on his Mahaparinirvan Divas, I pay my respects.”