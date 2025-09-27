Congress Govt to go for local body polls with 42 pc BC reservations: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to implementing 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections and beyond, stressing that the move will not affect the constitutionally mandated quotas of SCs and STs.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the Minister recalled that the government had conducted a comprehensive caste survey and, based on its findings, formed a sub-committee. The proposal to enhance BC reservations to 42 per cent was approved by the Cabinet, debated in the Legislature, and received support from all parties before being forwarded to the Governor and subsequently to the President.

“In Tamil Nadu, similar matters are pending before the President but implementation has not been stopped. On the same basis, we have issued GO No. 9 to implement 42 percent reservations,” he said.

Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that while no objections were raised when 10 per cent EWS reservations were introduced, questions are now being raised against BC reservations.

“Reservations for SCs and STs are constitutionally guaranteed and remain untouched. EWS quotas are also intact. Hence, 42 percent BC reservations will not create any constitutional hurdles,” he clarified.

Emphasising the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, he said, “As a child of the weaker sections, I appeal to society to protect these 42 per cent reservations. Just as people fought for Telangana, it is now the responsibility of society to safeguard the rights of weaker sections.” He added that reservations would also extend into education and employment in the future.

The Minister hit out at the BRS, questioning its track record in providing double-bedroom houses or allocating three acres of land to the poor during its 10 years in power. He reminded that Tamil Nadu successfully defended its reservation policies in court, expressing confidence that Telangana too would overcome any legal challenges.

“The Congress party has always stood for social justice. The government is firmly on the side of the weaker sections, and we will go to the elections with 42 percent BC reservations,” Ponnam Prabhakar affirmed.