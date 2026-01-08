Congress in Power Due to Workers’ Sacrifice, No Shortcut to Success: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a hard-hitting and wide-ranging address at a major PCC meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, warning that democracy is under threat, MGNREGA is being sabotaged, and calling on Congress workers to show their full strength in upcoming local body elections.

‘Show Power in Local Body Elections’

Addressing party workers, CM Revanth Reddy urged them to work with the clear target of winning a majority of seats in municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections. He said development is possible only when Congress controls local bodies.

He reminded cadres that:

Congress has already won panchayat elections

The party must now hoist the Congress flag in municipal elections

Congress will remain in power in Telangana for the next 8 years

Workers’ Sacrifices Brought Congress to Power

Revanth Reddy credited Congress workers’ sacrifices and hard work for the party coming to power. He said every position and recognition in the party comes only through grassroots struggle.

Key points from his message:

Congress won over 66% of sarpanch seats

Workers must go gali-gali, ghar-ghar to win elections

to win elections After B-form is final , everyone must unite to ensure victory

, everyone must unite to ensure victory No personal likes or dislikes matter above party decisions

Democracy in Danger, Constitution Under Attack

CM Revanth Reddy warned that democracy in India is in danger and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting to weaken the Constitution.

He said:

BJP tried to alter the system through SIR

There is a conspiracy behind changing the names and structure of welfare schemes

Public awareness led to BJP being restricted to 240 seats in the 2024 elections

Strong Defence of MGNREGA

Calling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) revolutionary, Revanth Reddy said it has:

Ended bonded labour

Reduced village-to-city migration

Provided dignity and livelihood to the rural poor

Supported nearly 80% of the country’s population

He warned that if MGNREGA is scrapped, mass migration will restart and villages will collapse economically.

‘Not Viksit Bharat, This Is Crisis India’

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre is trying to abolish employment guarantee to benefit corporate houses, saying the poor are being turned into cheap labour for Adani–Ambani.

He said:

Telangana Assembly passed a resolution opposing changes to employment guarantee laws

to employment guarantee laws Attempts are being made to bury MGNREGA permanently

This is not Viksit Bharat, but Crisis India

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly apologise for attacking the employment guarantee scheme, just like he did for repealed black laws.

Call for Mass Participation and Discipline

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the PCC to:

Appoint ministers as in-charges of 15 parliamentary constituencies

Assign one leader per mandal

Conduct village meetings between the 20th and 30th of every month

He also announced that he himself will take responsibility for one mandal, setting an example for party leaders.

‘Work Hard or Lose Identity’

Ending his speech on a firm note, Revanth Reddy said leaders gain recognition only when the party is in power, and power comes only through workers’ sweat and sacrifice.

He called on Congress cadres to stand united, protect democracy, defend MGNREGA, and prove Congress strength from the grassroots up.

