Congress in Power Due to Workers’ Sacrifice, No Shortcut to Success: CM Revanth Reddy
CM Revanth Reddy warns democracy is in danger, defends MGNREGA, targets BJP and calls on Congress workers to show strength in local body elections at Gandhi Bhavan.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a hard-hitting and wide-ranging address at a major PCC meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, warning that democracy is under threat, MGNREGA is being sabotaged, and calling on Congress workers to show their full strength in upcoming local body elections.
Table of Contents
‘Show Power in Local Body Elections’
Addressing party workers, CM Revanth Reddy urged them to work with the clear target of winning a majority of seats in municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections. He said development is possible only when Congress controls local bodies.
He reminded cadres that:
- Congress has already won panchayat elections
- The party must now hoist the Congress flag in municipal elections
- Congress will remain in power in Telangana for the next 8 years
Workers’ Sacrifices Brought Congress to Power
Revanth Reddy credited Congress workers’ sacrifices and hard work for the party coming to power. He said every position and recognition in the party comes only through grassroots struggle.
Key points from his message:
- Congress won over 66% of sarpanch seats
- Workers must go gali-gali, ghar-ghar to win elections
- After B-form is final, everyone must unite to ensure victory
- No personal likes or dislikes matter above party decisions
Democracy in Danger, Constitution Under Attack
CM Revanth Reddy warned that democracy in India is in danger and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting to weaken the Constitution.
He said:
- BJP tried to alter the system through SIR
- There is a conspiracy behind changing the names and structure of welfare schemes
- Public awareness led to BJP being restricted to 240 seats in the 2024 elections
Strong Defence of MGNREGA
Calling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) revolutionary, Revanth Reddy said it has:
- Ended bonded labour
- Reduced village-to-city migration
- Provided dignity and livelihood to the rural poor
- Supported nearly 80% of the country’s population
He warned that if MGNREGA is scrapped, mass migration will restart and villages will collapse economically.
‘Not Viksit Bharat, This Is Crisis India’
The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre is trying to abolish employment guarantee to benefit corporate houses, saying the poor are being turned into cheap labour for Adani–Ambani.
He said:
- Telangana Assembly passed a resolution opposing changes to employment guarantee laws
- Attempts are being made to bury MGNREGA permanently
- This is not Viksit Bharat, but Crisis India
He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly apologise for attacking the employment guarantee scheme, just like he did for repealed black laws.
Call for Mass Participation and Discipline
CM Revanth Reddy instructed the PCC to:
- Appoint ministers as in-charges of 15 parliamentary constituencies
- Assign one leader per mandal
- Conduct village meetings between the 20th and 30th of every month
He also announced that he himself will take responsibility for one mandal, setting an example for party leaders.
‘Work Hard or Lose Identity’
Ending his speech on a firm note, Revanth Reddy said leaders gain recognition only when the party is in power, and power comes only through workers’ sweat and sacrifice.
He called on Congress cadres to stand united, protect democracy, defend MGNREGA, and prove Congress strength from the grassroots up.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.