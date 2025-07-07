Covid hospitalisation, family history, lifestyle behaviours behind unexplained sudden death: ICMR study

New Delhi: A recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified key factors contributing to unexplained sudden deaths in young and apparently healthy adults in India. The peer-reviewed study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, examined individuals aged 18 to 45 years and highlighted Covid-related hospitalisation, family history, and certain lifestyle choices as major contributors.

Covid Vaccination Not a Cause, May Lower Risk

Amid widespread speculation and anecdotal reports linking sudden deaths to Covid-19 vaccination, the ICMR study made a crucial clarification:

“Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults.”

In fact, the findings indicate that receiving at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine reduced the risk of such deaths, with two doses offering even greater protection.

Key Risk Factors Behind Unexplained Sudden Deaths

According to the research, several factors were positively associated with an increased risk of unexplained sudden death. These include:

Hospitalisation due to severe Covid-19 infection

Family history of sudden deaths

of sudden deaths Binge drinking within 48 hours of death

within 48 hours of death Use of recreational drugs or substances

Engaging in high-intensity physical activity within two days prior to the event

Study Design and Scope

The study used a multicentric matched case-control model, covering 47 tertiary care hospitals across India. It included:

729 cases of sudden unexplained death

of sudden unexplained death 2,916 matched controls based on age, gender, and neighborhood

All cases involved individuals who were apparently healthy within 24 hours before death, with no known comorbidities, and who died suddenly between October 2021 and March 2023.

Researchers gathered detailed information through interviews and medical records, focusing on factors such as:

Covid vaccination and infection history

Post-Covid conditions

Family health history

Lifestyle behaviors: smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, and exercise intensity

Summary of Key Findings

The ICMR team concluded:

“Receiving one or more doses of Covid-19 vaccine lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death, while previous hospitalisation for Covid, family history, binge drinking, substance use, and intense physical activity shortly before death increased the risk.”

Final Thoughts

The study offers timely and evidence-based insight into the growing concern over sudden deaths among young Indians, dispelling myths about Covid vaccination and pointing instead to modifiable lifestyle factors and clinical history. It reinforces the importance of public awareness and preventive health measures among younger populations.