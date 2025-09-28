Criticism mounts against Vijay over absence from Karur stampede scene

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose electrifying campaign tour had been drawing record crowds across Tamil Nadu for the past week, is facing fierce backlash after a stampede at his rally in Karur left 39 people dead and injured dozens. The tragedy struck on Saturday evening at Velusamypuram, where thousands had waited for hours in sweltering heat for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief to appear. Many had little access to drinking water or food.

As the crowd surged toward Vijay’s vehicle, panic spread, and people collapsed in the melee. Among the dead were 13 men, 17 women and nine children. More than 80 others were taken to hospitals in Karur and nearby districts. Vijay, who had arrived late for the meeting, left soon after the event without speaking to the press. Cameras at Trichy airport showed him heading to Chennai, while at his city residence, securitymen blocked reporters.

His first public reaction – a message of grief and condolences on social media – came nearly two hours after news of the mounting toll broke. In contrast, the ruling DMK moved quickly. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin dispatched senior ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Ma. Subramanian to oversee rescue and medical care, and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. “In our State’s history, never have so many people died at a political meeting.

We will ensure such a tragedy is not repeated,” CM Stalin said, later visiting Karur to console survivors and relatives. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami also travelled to Karur Government Hospital, meeting grieving families and questioning the lack of safety measures. “The government and police must have assessed the crowd and ensured proper arrangements. That was not done,” he told reporters. The incident has thrown a harsh light on TVK’s fledgling organisation.

Since launching his party in 2024, Vijay has been accused of relying on fan clubs rather than a trained cadre. At Karur, his team scrambled to pass out water bottles as people fainted. Police later confirmed that TVK’s own rally request letter estimated just 10,000 attendees, though far larger numbers overran the venue. Karur Police have booked a local TVK functionary for safety violations and are expected to summon Vijay for questioning on Sunday.

Political analysts say the episode has abruptly shifted the narrative around Vijay’s entry into politics. What began as a triumphant roadshow may now test his ability to lead and answer for public safety when a crisis strikes.