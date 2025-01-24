Curtis Jones Ruled Out of Ipswich Clash, Confirms Arne Slot

Liverpool: Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town this weekend due to injury. The Reds midfielder, who was substituted at halftime during the 2-1 victory over Lille in the Champions League, sustained a blow in the first half that prevented him from continuing.

Following an assessment, head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Jones will not feature in Saturday’s match at Anfield.

“He went out during halftime, so that’s mostly not a good sign, and it wasn’t because he will not be available for the game tomorrow,” Slot said in a press conference. “The rest we have to wait and see how long it’s going to take. I’m not expecting months but let’s see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth,” he added.

Liverpool’s Strong Record Against Ipswich

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games against Ipswich in all competitions (three wins, two draws), with their last loss to the Tractor Boys being a 1-0 defeat at Anfield in December 2000. The Reds have won their last three league matches against Ipswich by a dominant 13-0 aggregate scoreline.

Ipswich’s Premier League Struggles

Ipswich, promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 season, have faced challenges, winning two of their last five away games (one draw, two defeats). They have gone winless in their previous 12 top-flight matches on the road.

Slot Praises Ipswich’s Improvement

Despite their struggles, Ipswich have shown improvement this season. “I think it’s fair to say Ipswich have improved during the first half of the season,” Slot said. “It’s also a compliment to Kieran McKenna, who made it really difficult in the first time. They’ve become a good team who make it difficult, with the last game being an exception because maybe (Manchester) City are becoming City again,” he added.