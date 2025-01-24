Junaid Khan Shares How Farah Khan Helped Him Overcome His Dancing Struggles

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan recently opened up about how choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan helped him overcome his struggles with dancing, making the entire process enjoyable and comfortable.

Junaid Khan Reflects on His Experience with Farah Khan

Junaid shared his experience working with Farah Khan, who choreographed the song “Rehna Kol” from his upcoming film Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Set to make his big theatrical debut with Loveyapa, Junaid expressed, “Working with Farah ma’am has been an unforgettable experience. She brings such a remarkable presence to the set.” He added, “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to learn from someone so respected and experienced. Despite my weaknesses as a dancer, her energy and warmth made it easy for me to feel comfortable and focus on giving my best.”

A Full Circle Moment for Aamir Khan and Farah Khan

Interestingly, Farah Khan, who choreographed the iconic song “Pehla Nasha” from Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar (1992), has now choreographed a song for Aamir’s son, Junaid. Reflecting on this experience, Junaid described it as one of the most memorable moments of his life.

About Loveyapa and Junaid Khan’s Preparation

Loveyapa, set in the world of modern romance, follows the journey of a young couple whose relationship faces complications after they swap mobile phones and uncover some harsh truths about each other. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today (2022), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead roles.

To bring authenticity to his role, Junaid reportedly spent three months living in Delhi, immersing himself in the city’s culture and lifestyle. A source close to the development shared, “Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film Loveyapa.”

Film Details

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa also stars Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma. The movie is slated to hit theaters on 7th February 2025.