Cyber Crime Alert: Hyderabad Man Loses ₹2.3 Lakh to Scam Seller on OLX

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Wing of Hyderabad Police arrested a 30-year-old man, Peketi Veerababu, from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, for duping a city-based private employee of ₹2.30 lakh through a fake OLX advertisement scam.

According to officials, the 33-year-old victim came across an advertisement on OLX for a sewing embroidery machine priced at ₹2.30 lakh. Trusting the seller’s offer, the victim engaged via social media and was asked to transfer the amount in multiple transactions through PhonePe.

Accused Used Mule Bank Accounts to Scam Victims

Once the full amount was paid, the fraudster ceased communication, leaving the victim defrauded. A formal complaint led to a swift investigation, resulting in Veerababu’s arrest under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police recovered a mobile phone and a debit card from the accused’s possession.

Modus Operandi: Fake Ads and Social Media Traps

Investigations revealed that Veerababu operated by posting fake advertisements on platforms like OLX, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). He used mule bank accounts to receive fraudulent payments and would block victims immediately after the transaction.

Public Alert: Stay Safe from Online Scams

Hyderabad Police issued a public advisory warning citizens not to trust online classifieds or ads without verifying the legitimacy of the seller.

They emphasized: