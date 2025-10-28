Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Coast, Causes Flooding and Power Outages

Amaravati: Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, officials said. According to the Amaravati office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to take three to four hours to fully cross the coast, with wind speeds ranging from 90 to 110 kmph.

Prakhar Jain, MD of the state disaster management agency, reported that Montha is currently 120 km from Machilipatnam, 110 km from Kakinada, and 220 km from Visakhapatnam. The system has been moving at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours. Residents were advised to remain indoors and take safety precautions.

The cyclone has caused significant damage in several districts. In Krishna district’s Gudivada, strong winds uprooted trees across main roads, flyovers, and near the Government Area Hospital, bringing traffic to a standstill. Disaster Response and Fire Department teams, aided by modern machinery, worked through the night to clear the roads, while local police managed traffic on critical routes.

Prakasam district also experienced heavy rains and gusty winds. Power outages were reported in Ongole and nearby coastal villages after trees and poles fell on electrical lines. Flooding was reported at Ramanna Cheruvu in Chadalavada, with overflow affecting the Ongole-Chirala road. Similarly, Santhanutalapadu tank overflowed, submerging parts of the Ongole-Cheemakurthy road. Authorities have temporarily suspended electricity in affected areas as a precaution, while Minister Gottipati Ravikumar directed rapid restoration of power and immediate response teams to handle emergencies.

Visakhapatnam was not spared from the cyclone’s fury. Strong winds uprooted large trees and electric poles, while heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on Scindia Road, disrupting traffic. A falling tree damaged a vehicle, compounding traffic congestion. Durgaguda Ghat road in Vijayawada was temporarily closed due to heavy rains, and devotees were advised to use alternative routes to Kanakadurga Nagar.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation on Tuesday, instructing officials to deploy teams of five to six members to assess damage in affected areas. He emphasized strengthening drains to prevent crop flooding, restoring roads, ponds, and canals, and immediately reporting crop losses to the central government. Naidu also highlighted the importance of using technology for accurate crop loss assessment, noting that 5,803 mandals across the state are expected to be impacted.

Minister Lokesh urged prompt repair of power infrastructure in disrupted areas and instructed that substations and feeders remain operational at all times. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and responding to citizen complaints through the Mitra app to ensure timely relief and assistance.