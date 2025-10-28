Cyclone ‘Montha’ Alert: SCR Strengthens Safety Measures, Conducts Monsoon Track Patrols and Deploys Watchmen

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted a review meeting on safety of the train operations and action plan towards preparedness to tackle the ‘MONTHA’ Cyclonic storm situation on Tuesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, along with Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, SCR. Principal Heads of Departments; Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six divisions, viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded Divisions, participated through video conference.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava held a detailed review meeting with all the Divisions, along with Principal Heads of the Department, in view of the impending “Montha” cyclone, especially the Vijayawada and Guntur Divisions. The General Manager reviewed various steps being taken by the Railways to tackle the cyclone. He reviewed the position of Monsoon reserve stock at various depots and directed the officials to deploy the stock at different places.

He directed the Officials to closely monitor the path of the Cyclone for undertaking necessary measures.

Measures. He also advised officials to closely liaise with the State Government officials and NDRF.

(National Disaster Response Force) teams for monitoring the position of the Railway affecting the tanks in

The section is to ensure the safety of track and train operations. He was also directed to ensure Monsoon patrolling of the tracks in the likely affected sections. Stationary watchmen are also being posted at all vulnerable bridges and locations to get real-time information.

Previously, the General Manager presented the “Employee of the Month” safety awards to the

Staff. The employees belong to various safety categories like Station Masters, Loco Pilots, Points Men, and Key Men. The General Manager congratulated the awardees and appreciated them for their dedication to discharging their duties with utmost devotion. He stated that these awards will inspire and motivate other employees to be more vigilant and work sincerely to ensure safe train operations.