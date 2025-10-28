Telangana

IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Likely on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Telangana, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms,

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Telangana, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Center, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts are likely to experience intense rainfall activity under the red alert category.

An orange alert has also been issued for Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall with winds of 40–50 kmph is expected during the same period.

Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Thursday in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Warangal districts.

The IMD further predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places across Telangana over the next three days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places or isolated locations across the state during the next week.

Rain occurred at most places in Telangana during the past 24 hours, the report added.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
