Cyclone Montha Disrupts Flight Operations: 35 Flights Cancelled Between Shamshabad and Andhra Cities

Hyderabad: Flight operations between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamshabad) and several Andhra Pradesh cities were severely affected on Tuesday as cyclonic weather conditions led to the cancellation of multiple flights.

A total of 35 flights were cancelled — 17 departures from Shamshabad and 18 arrivals from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry. The cancellations were carried out as a precautionary measure by the airlines to ensure passenger safety amid reports of heavy rain and unstable wind patterns over coastal Andhra.

Also Read: Railways on High Alert as Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast; Train Services May Be Affected

Two major airlines, Air India Express and IndiGo, announced the cancellations early in the day and informed passengers in advance. The airport authorities confirmed that all other operations at Shamshabad remain normal, and there were no disruptions to flights bound for other destinations.

Air India Express

Cancelled flights include:

Arrivals: IX 2745, IX 2744 (Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad)

IX 2745, IX 2744 (Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad) Departures: IX 2885, IX 2819 (Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam), IX 2743 (Hyderabad–Vijayawada)

IndiGo Airlines

The bulk of cancellations came from IndiGo, with 15 arrivals and 15 departures suspended.

Arrivals included services from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry such as flights 6E 307, 6E 7144, 6E 6645, 6E 783 , among others.

included services from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry such as flights , among others. Departures affected included 6E 618, 6E 7477, 6E 7211, 6E 6408, 6E 409, and several others bound for Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada.

Officials stated that the cancellations were in line with standard safety protocols during adverse weather. “Passenger safety is our top priority. Flights will resume once weather conditions improve,” said a senior official at Shamshabad Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains and strong winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Airlines are closely monitoring the situation and will announce rescheduled flights once conditions stabilize.

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport for updated flight statuses and rebooking options.