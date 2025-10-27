Railways on High Alert as Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast; Train Services May Be Affected

Hyderabad: With Cyclone ‘Montha’ expected to intensify and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada on the evening of October 28, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has alerted passengers about possible changes in train operations for safety reasons.

According to the Met forecast, heavy rains and strong winds are likely to lash coastal areas from October 27 to 29. Passengers have been advised to travel only if necessary, during this period.

PREPAREDNESS REVIEW AT VJW

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, during his visit to Vijayawada on Monday, reviewed the cyclone preparedness with senior officials at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office. Mohit Sonakiya, DRM Vijayawada Division, briefed the GM on measures being implemented in the presence of K. Padmaja, Principal Chief Operations Manager, and other branch officers.

Also Read: Four Telangana Districts Under Red Alert as Cyclone Montha Set to Bring Heavy Rain on Oct 28-29

The GM instructed the officials from Operating, Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Commercial, and medical departments to remain on high alert. Control rooms have been established at both divisional and headquarters levels to monitor train operations, bridge conditions, and water levels at vulnerable spots.

EMERGENCY ARRANGEMENTS IN PLACE

Additional General Manager Satya Prakash held a review meeting at Rail Nilayam, directing all departments to maintain a 24×7 watch and set up a ‘war room’ for real-time monitoring. Patrolling teams are inspecting tracks and bridges, while monsoon reserves and rescue teams with diesel locomotives are on standby to handle emergencies.

Adequate food, water, and medical support have been ensured at key stations. Ambulances and first-aid centers are ready to respond to any eventuality. SCR is also coordinating closely with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) for joint response and real-time updates.

– Passengers are advised to check train status on IRCTC, NTES, or by dialing 139.

– Updates on cancellations, diversions, or rescheduling will be sent via SMS to register mobile numbers.

– Real-time updates will also be shared on SCR’s social media platforms – X, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and website https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Help desks and 24×7 PRS refund counters have been set up at major stations, including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada Town, Bhimavaram, and Tenali.

Helpline Numbers (Vijayawada Division):

Gudur – 08624-250795 | Nellore – 9063347961 | Ongole – 7815909489 | Bapatla – 7815909329 | Tenali – 7815909463 | Vijayawada – 0866-2575167 | Eluru – 7569305268 | Rajahmundry – 8331987657 | Samarlakota – 7382383188 | Tuni – 7815909479 | Anakapalli – 7569305669 | Bhimavaram – 7815909402 | Gudivada – 7815909462