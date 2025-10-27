Four Telangana Districts Under Red Alert as Cyclone Montha Set to Bring Heavy Rain on Oct 28-29

The India Meteorological Department has placed four Telangana districts under red alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and threatens to unleash catastrophic rainfall across the state on October 28 and 29, 2025. The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on the evening or night of October 28, but its outer bands are already triggering heavy downpours across Telangana.

Red Alert for Four Districts

Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad districts face the most severe threat, with the IMD warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm within 24 hours on Tuesday, October 28. These districts will also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

Weather forecasters have warned that some areas in these red-marked districts could receive between 150-220 mm of rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods in East Telangana. Local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during this critical period.

Orange and Yellow Alerts for Other Regions

An orange alert has been issued for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115 and 204 mm is expected on October 28-29.

A yellow alert remains active for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Hyderabad to Experience Moderate Rainfall

Hyderabad is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on October 28, with continuous spells continuing into October 29. District Collector Harichandana Dasari has urged residents to stay indoors as low-lying areas in the capital city are likely to experience waterlogging or flash floods.

The city and surrounding districts are expected to receive between 64 mm and 115 mm of rainfall during the cyclone’s passage, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Cyclone Tracking and Intensity

As of Monday morning, October 27, Cyclone Montha was located approximately 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada, moving northwest at 14-16 km per hour. The storm is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph at the time of landfall.

The cyclone, named after a Thai word meaning fragrant flower, began as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24 and rapidly intensified into a deep depression by October 26.

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

Multiple control rooms have been established across Telangana to provide assistance during the cyclone. In Hyderabad, residents can contact the Collectorate Control Room at 040-23202813 or 7416687878 for flood-related complaints and assistance.

Authorities have advised residents in affected districts to secure outdoor items, stock essential supplies including water and medicines, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official weather updates closely. Schools and colleges across several districts have been ordered closed as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has specifically warned residents in red alert districts to remain vigilant for flash floods, falling trees, and power disruptions during the cyclone’s passage on October 28 and 29.