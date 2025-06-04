Centre Government Announces Date for Nationwide Caste Census

The Government of India has officially announced the schedule for the long-pending nationwide population census. According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will begin on March 1, 2027, and will include detailed caste-based data collection.

Early Phase in Snow-Affected Regions

The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will begin on October 1, 2026, in regions affected by snow and harsh weather conditions — namely Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. This early initiation aims to complete the process before winter conditions become severe.

Second Phase to Cover Rest of the Country

The second and broader phase of the caste-based census will commence across the rest of India from March 1, 2027. This will mark a significant step in collecting granular demographic data, including details of social and caste identities.

Official Gazette Notification Expected on June 16

The Ministry of Home Affairs further stated that the official Gazette notification regarding the census will be published on June 16, 2025. This will lay out the administrative and legal framework for conducting the massive data collection exercise.