IRCTC Ticket Booking Scam Uncovered: 2.9 Lakh Tickets Booked Illegally Using Bots

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unearthed a massive ticket booking scam that explains why lakhs of passengers struggle daily to book railway tickets, especially during peak and festive seasons.

2.9 Lakh PNRs Booked Before Booking Window Opened

According to IRCTC officials, a recent investigation uncovered that 2.9 lakh PNRs were generated within five minutes before the official booking window even opened—an act that is completely illegal and violates the system’s rules. These tickets were being booked in advance using automated bots and sold to passengers at inflated prices.

Automated Bots and Fake IDs at the Core of the Scam

Scammers used advanced programming scripts and bots to log in early, bypassing normal users, and book tickets within seconds. Fake user accounts were created on a massive scale to execute these fraudulent bookings. As a result, genuine passengers often encountered messages like “Tickets Not Available” or ended up on the waiting list within seconds of logging in.

A Nationwide Network of Middlemen

This scam, according to authorities, is not an isolated event but a well-organized network operating across India. The tickets acquired through bots were later sold to passengers via middlemen for exorbitant prices, severely affecting poor and middle-class travelers.

Tatkal and Special Train Bookings Hit Hard

The scam was especially rampant during Tatkal bookings and special train launches. IRCTC officials said the gang ensured that all tickets were pre-booked using bots before the system even allowed regular users to access them.

Arrests Made, Fake IDs Blocked

As part of the ongoing crackdown, four individuals linked to the scam have been arrested, and technical analysis has helped identify the bots used. IRCTC also blocked 2.5 crore fake user IDs created for the purpose of illegal ticket booking.

Anti-Bot Application Introduced

To combat such misuse, IRCTC has now introduced a new Anti-Bot Application, which can instantly detect and block automated ticket bookings. Officials stated that this initiative is part of broader reforms aimed at ensuring transparent and fair access to train tickets for all passengers.