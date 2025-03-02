Haryana Shocker: Daughter Brutally Assaults Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute (Video Viral)

Hisar: A horrifying video has surfaced from Hisar, Haryana, showing a daughter mercilessly assaulting her elderly mother. The disturbing footage has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across the nation.

In the video, the daughter can be seen slapping, biting, and pulling her mother’s hair, while also issuing chilling threats, saying, “I will drink your blood!”

Viral Video Exposes Shocking Elder Abuse

The distressing video, which is approximately three minutes long, was recorded in Azad Nagar, Modern Saket Colony, Hisar. The accused, identified as Rita, is seen sitting next to her mother, Nirmala Devi, who is visibly distressed and crying for help. However, the daughter shows no remorse as she continuously assaults her elderly mother.

A daughter is torturing her mother over property dispute.

(Hisar, Haryana)

Rita first slaps her mother violently, then bites her on the thigh, and later drags her by the hair, throwing her to the ground. Despite Nirmala Devi’s repeated cries for mercy, Rita continues to unleash her fury. At one point, she mockingly asks her mother, “Do you think you will live forever?” and continues to attack her.

Son Files Police Complaint Against His Sister

After the video went viral, Amardeep Singh, the son of the victim, lodged a police complaint against his sister. He accused Rita of holding their mother hostage and subjecting her to both mental and physical torture in an attempt to take control of her property.

According to Amardeep, Rita was married to Sanjay Poonia from a village in Rajgarh two years ago. However, after some time, she left her husband’s house and returned to her maternal home. Since then, she has been pressuring her mother to transfer her property in her name.

Property Dispute Behind the Assault

Amardeep further alleged that Rita had already sold family-owned property in Kurukshetra for ₹65 lakh, keeping all the money for herself. Following this, she allegedly confined her mother inside the house and warned her brother against interfering, threatening to file a false case against him if he tried to intervene.

Police Action and Legal Proceedings

Taking immediate action, the Azad Nagar Police Station registered a case against Rita under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the 2007 Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. Station Incharge Sadhu Ram confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Public Outrage Over the Incident

This shocking case has triggered widespread condemnation on social media, with netizens expressing anger over the increasing instances of elder abuse. Many have demanded stricter laws to protect senior citizens from such brutal treatment by their own family members.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of how greed and selfishness can erode the sacred bond between parents and children. As the investigation continues, people hope for strict punishment for the accused, ensuring justice for the helpless mother who endured unimaginable cruelty at the hands of her own daughter.