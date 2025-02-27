Watch: Groom Puts Garland on Wrong Girl, Bride Cancels Wedding Instantly

Lucknow: A wedding ceremony in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a scene of chaos when a heavily intoxicated groom mistakenly placed the wedding garland (Varmala) on the bride’s friend instead of the bride herself.

According to reports, the unusual incident led to an immediate reaction from the bride, who slapped the groom in front of all the guests and announced the cancellation of the wedding. The situation escalated further, resulting in a heated argument between the families of both parties.

Dowry Demands and Intentional Disruption

As per the FIR filed by the bride’s family, the groom, identified as 26-year-old Ravindra Kumar, and his family had already taken ₹2.5 lakh during pre-wedding rituals and demanded an additional ₹2 lakh on the wedding day. Despite receiving the amount, they allegedly continued to demand more dowry.

Sources revealed that Ravindra Kumar was unwilling to marry and deliberately created the disturbance to sabotage the wedding. Before the ceremony, he was seen drinking excessively.

Bride’s Reaction and Police Action

When the garland exchange ritual began, Ravindra Kumar, in a drunken state, mistakenly placed the garland around the bride’s friend standing nearby. The 21-year-old bride, Radha Devi, reacted instantly by slapping the groom, which led to the immediate cancellation of the wedding.

Following the incident, the police detained Ravindra Kumar and his friends on charges of disrespecting the bride’s family and disturbing public order. Additionally, a separate case was filed against them for demanding dowry. Investigations revealed that Kumar’s friends had provided him with alcohol, and one individual was arrested for selling liquor illegally.

The incident has sparked discussions on the ongoing issue of dowry and the irresponsible behavior of grooms under the influence of alcohol at weddings.