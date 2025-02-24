IIT Baba Trolled After Failed Prediction: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media

Hyderabad: Self-proclaimed cricket predictor IIT Baba, also known as Abhay Singh, found himself at the receiving end of heavy trolling after his bold predictions for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash fell apart.

Prediction Gone Wrong

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, IIT Baba had confidently predicted a Pakistan victory, claiming that India would face an inevitable defeat and that Virat Kohli would fail in the high-stakes encounter. However, reality unfolded differently, leaving his followers stunned.

India’s Dominant Victory

Contrary to IIT Baba’s claims, Rohit Sharma-led India put on a commanding performance, securing a six-wicket victory over Pakistan. The highlight of the match was Virat Kohli’s record-breaking century, which further debunked the self-styled predictor’s forecast.

Also Read: Watch: IIT Baba Predicts Pakistan’s Victory Against India in Champions Trophy: Social Media Reacts

Social Media Trolls IIT Baba

As India celebrated a historic win, social media erupted with memes and trolls targeting IIT Baba for his inaccurate prophecy. Fans flooded platforms with sarcastic remarks and jokes, mocking his failed prediction.

मैं आज ❤️ दिल पर 10 किलो का पत्थर रखकर IIT Baba को शुद्ध गंजेड़ी घोषित करता हूं…!!

🙈😂😁😁😁😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/uQxVpUBNOL — Deepak GarG (@deepakgarg1116) February 24, 2025

The incident once again highlights the unpredictable nature of cricket, where outcomes are determined on the field rather than through speculation.