Indian cinema, here I come, says David Warner

Hyderabad: Australian Cricketer David Warner Enters Indian Cinema

The makers of the much-anticipated Telugu film “Robinhood” have unveiled the first look of Australian cricketer David Warner from the film. The poster, released on March 15, marks Warner’s debut in Indian cinema with a special cameo appearance.

The official caption for the poster reads:

“After shining on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen.”

Robinhood – A Star-Studded Project

The film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles and is directed by Venky Kudumula. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

This project marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and Venky Kudumula, after their blockbuster hit “Bheeshma”, a romantic action-comedy that won audiences’ hearts.

David Warner’s Popularity in India

David Warner has a massive fan base in India, largely thanks to his entertaining TikTok videos during the COVID-19 lockdown. His love for Telugu cinema has been evident through his viral performances of popular songs like:

“Srivalli” from Pushpa

from Pushpa “Mind Block” from Sarileru Neekevvaru

His cameo in “Robinhood” is expected to create excitement among fans, blending cricket and cinema like never before.

With Warner’s special appearance, a stellar cast, and the Nithiin-Venky Kudumula duo, Robinhood has become one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates on David Warner’s Telugu debut and Robinhood’s release date!