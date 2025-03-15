Explosion Outside Temple in Amritsar Triggers Panic

In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants hurled a hand grenade at a temple in Amritsar, triggering a powerful explosion late on Friday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the blast caused damage to the temple’s wall and nearby buildings.

This marks the 12th such attack in Punjab over the past four months, with previous attacks targeting police stations and law enforcement establishments.

According to CCTV footage, the attackers arrived on a motorbike with a flag mounted on it. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them threw the grenade before both fled the scene.

Punjab: Blast outside Amritsar Temple on Holi.



Bike-borne men caught on CCTV hurling bomb at Thakur Duar Mandir in Sri Amritsar.



Reportedly, this is the 13th such blast in the area, in recent times. pic.twitter.com/khIjQXkNyG — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 15, 2025

Local resident Kiranpreet Singh, an advocate, said:

“At around 12 AM, two people stopped outside Thakur Dwara Mandir, conducted a recce, and threw a grenade at the temple. The blast was so powerful that it damaged windowpanes of nearby buildings.”

Police Suspect Pakistan’s Role

Authorities believe this attack was strategically planned to spread fear during Holi celebrations. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated:

“Efforts are being made by Pakistan to disturb peace in Punjab. Some local youths are involved in such activities. I urge them not to get involved in this.”

Suspects Identified, Arrests Expected Soon

State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal confirmed that two suspects have been identified, stating:

“The situation is under control. Two people have been identified and will be caught within a day.”

Political Reactions to the Attack

The attack has triggered strong political reactions. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the Punjab government, saying:

“Law and order in Punjab have collapsed under the AAP government and CM Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Police are busy giving VVIP security to Arvind Kejriwal, while terror groups, drug mafias, and gangsters operate freely.“

Rising Security Concerns in Punjab

Punjab has witnessed a series of terror-related attacks in recent months, including:

Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali

on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Sidhu Moosewala’s assassination

Multiple grenade attacks targeting police stations

Authorities are now working on identifying cross-border links and preventing further terror activities. Security has been tightened across Amritsar and other sensitive areas of Punjab.