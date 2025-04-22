Deadline Alert! Apply Now for PM Internship Scheme 2025 – 1 Lakh Youth to Be Selected

New Delhi: If you’re a young professional looking for a launchpad into your career, the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme 2025 offers a golden opportunity. The application deadline for Phase 2 of the scheme is today, April 22, 2025. Interested candidates must apply immediately by visiting the official portal – pminternship.mca.gov.in.

1 Lakh Internship Positions to Be Filled in Second Phase

Under the PM Internship Scheme 2025, the central government plans to select 1 lakh candidates for internships across various sectors. The scheme, aimed at empowering youth from economically weaker backgrounds, is part of the government’s larger initiative to boost employability and skill development.

Increased Budget Allocation for 2025–26

The government has significantly increased the budget for this scheme from ₹380 crore (revised estimate) to ₹10,831.07 crore for the year 2025–26. This massive allocation highlights the government’s intent to scale up the internship opportunities for India’s youth.

8,700 Internships Already Started

While over 28,000 candidates have been selected since December 2024, only 8,700 candidates have begun their internships so far under this scheme. The remaining candidates are in various stages of placement and onboarding.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, applicants must:

Be between 21 and 24 years old .

. Not be involved in full-time education or employment .

. Belong to a family with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh .

. No permanent government job should be held by any family member.

should be held by any family member. Be pursuing studies via distance or online learning (allowed).

(allowed). NOT be enrolled in other government skill training programs .

. NOT be a graduate from institutions like IITs, IIMs, NIDs, NLU, IISER, or IIIT .

from institutions like . NOT hold higher degrees such as MBA, Master’s, CA, CMA, CS, MBBS, or BDS.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend Details

Selected candidates will receive:

₹5,000/month stipend , split between: ₹4,500 from the Central Government ₹500 from the CSR fund of the hosting company

, split between: An additional ₹6,000 grant will also be provided to each intern during the tenure.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official portal: pminternship.mca.gov.in Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter your mobile number to begin the registration process. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents. Double-check all details and submit the application. Print a copy of the form for future reference.

Final Reminder

Today, April 22, 2025, is the last date to register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. No application or registration fee is required, making it an accessible and inclusive opportunity for deserving youth across the country.