Deepika’s Abaya and Ranveer’s Beard Spark Online Buzz, Ignite Social Media Debate

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh recently made headlines during their visit to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. On this occasion, Deepika was seen donning a traditional abaya with a scarf covering her head, drawing widespread attention from fans and social media users alike.

While many admired her respectful attire and applauded the couple’s visit to the historic mosque, a section of social media expressed criticism. Some individuals, citing conservative viewpoints, questioned her choice of clothing and labeled her actions as insincere. Additionally, Ranveer Singh’s beard also attracted comments from certain online users.

Also Read: Bombay High Court denies permission for international travel to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

This is not the first time Deepika has faced scrutiny for her attire. Earlier, she received criticism while shooting a song with Shah Rukh Khan, where she wore a saffron-colored outfit, igniting a similar debate.

Despite the mixed reactions, fans continue to support the couple, praising their gesture of visiting a significant religious and cultural site while maintaining decorum. The incident highlights the ongoing discussions around celebrity appearances and public perception in the age of social media.