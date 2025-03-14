Delhi Capitals Appoint Axar Patel as Captain for IPL 2025 Season

In a significant development, Delhi Capitals have named star all-rounder Axar Patel as the captain of the team for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision comes after a period of speculation, with KL Rahul also in the running for the leadership role following his acquisition by the franchise for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2024 mega auction.

Axar Patel’s Leadership Journey with Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, who joined Delhi Capitals in 2019, has been a key player for the team over the past six seasons. Known for his all-round capabilities, Axar has impressed with his performances on both sides of the game. With 82 matches under his belt for the Capitals, Axar has scored 967 runs and taken 62 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 7.09. His consistency and ability to step up in crucial moments have made him one of the top-performing players for the franchise.

On being named the new captain, Axar expressed his gratitude: “It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me. I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward.”

Axar’s Vision for IPL 2025 and Delhi Capitals’ Squad

Axar Patel highlighted the balanced squad Delhi Capitals have built for the 2025 season. “Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad with tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group, which is very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season,” he added.

Having played 150 IPL matches, Axar Patel brings with him vast experience. In addition to his leadership skills, he boasts impressive IPL statistics, including 1,653 runs and 123 wickets, along with a memorable hat-trick in 2016 when he played for the Punjab franchise.

Delhi Capitals’ Support for Axar Patel’s Captaincy

Delhi Capitals’ chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi welcomed Axar’s appointment, saying, “We are delighted to appoint Axar as the Delhi Capitals captain. He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. This decision reflects the natural progression for him as a leader – from being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team.”

Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, also praised Axar’s leadership qualities. He stated, “Having seen Axar as Vice Captain for the last two years, he is a much-loved character in the dressing room and is someone who I am sure will motivate the players in the squad.”

Also Read: Putin Thanks PM Modi, Trump for Efforts on Ukraine Ceasefire

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Campaign Begins

Under Axar Patel’s captaincy, Delhi Capitals will look to make a strong start in IPL 2025. The franchise will begin its campaign on March 24 in Visakhapatnam against Lucknow Super Giants.

As the team prepares for the new season, all eyes will be on Axar Patel as he takes on the captaincy role, with the full backing of the coaching staff and leadership group, aiming for a successful and memorable IPL 2025 season.