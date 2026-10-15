Delhi HC records police assurance to take all legal measures to control CJP protest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded the assurance given by the Delhi Police that all possible measures under the law would be taken to control the proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke at Connaught Place on Friday.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma took on record the assurance given by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, after a petitioner expressed apprehension that the proposed demonstration could disrupt business activities in Connaught Place.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a street vendor at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place, seeking directions to restrain the CJP from organising any agitation, demonstration, march or gathering at Central Park or any other place not designated as a protest venue.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the proposed demonstration could severely affect business activities in the area, particularly as it coincides with a major Hindu festival and the festive weekend.

Puri urged the High Court to directly restrain Dipke from holding the protest, stating that the traders had already suffered substantial losses over the past week and would be severely affected if the disruption continued through the weekend.

The ACJ Sambre-led Bench was informed that Dipke had already been served notice through email.

Recording the assurance given by the Centre’s law officer, the High Court said that the petitioner’s apprehensions would be addressed and all possible measures under the law would be taken to control and regulate the activities of the CJP founder.

“The respondents (authorities) have already taken action to control and regulate the activities of respondent no. 6 (Dipike) and all possible measures under the law will be taken,” the High Court recorded in its order, posting the matter for further consideration on November 3.

The plea was mentioned before the Acting Chief Justice earlier in the day by Puri, who sought urgent intervention to prevent the proposed gathering, apprehending that it could lead to traffic congestion, disruption of public life, and financial losses to traders in Connaught Place.

The proposed demonstration follows a call by CJP founder Dipke asking people to gather at Central Park at 5 p.m. on Friday to wave the national flag in protest against the arrest of the party’s co-conveners, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

In a video message posted on X on Wednesday, Dipke described the proposed agitation as ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ and urged people to participate, asserting that waving the national flag was not a crime.

Das and Ranka were sent to five days’ judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, while another CJP leader, Ajinkya Shinde, was released on a personal bond. The three party members were placed under preventive arrest over allegations of trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest site.

They were booked for alleged trespassing, violation of bond conditions, and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties.