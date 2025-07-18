Delhi: Over 20 Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Police Conduct Intensive Searches

New Delhi: Panic gripped the national capital on Thursday morning as over 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, triggering a massive response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Bomb Threats Sent via Email to Multiple Schools

According to police sources, several schools across different parts of Delhi received threatening emails claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises. School administrations immediately alerted the police, following which bomb disposal squads and dog squads were rushed to the locations.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police Conduct Thorough Checks; No Suspicious Items Found

Teams from the Delhi Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted intensive searches in the affected schools. As of now, no suspicious items or explosives have been found, police officials confirmed.

A senior police officer said, “We have not found anything suspicious so far. All necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Also Read: 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

Students Evacuated, Parents in Panic

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from the affected schools. Several parents rushed to pick up their children, causing traffic congestion outside school campuses.

Cyber Cell Investigating Source of Threats

The cybercrime unit of Delhi Police has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat emails. Authorities suspect a possible hoax but are treating the situation with utmost seriousness until the source is verified.

Similar Threats in the Past Raise Concerns

This is not the first time schools in Delhi have received such bomb threats. Earlier this year, similar hoax emails created widespread panic. Officials are now working to enhance cybersecurity protocols and ensure better preparedness in educational institutions.