4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, sending strong tremors across the region and causing widespread panic.

Epicentre in Jhajjar, Haryana

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 9:04 AM with its epicentre in Jhajjar, Haryana. The tremors reportedly lasted for around one minute and were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and surrounding areas.

People Rush Out as Panic Grips the Capital

The strong tremors led many people to evacuate their homes and offices, fearing potential aftershocks.

“It was a very strong earthquake, and we were all terrified,” said a resident from Noida.

“I saw the fan shaking and my chair moving. I ran out immediately,” shared a Delhi resident.

“We were really scared. We all ran outside,” added another eyewitness.

No Casualties or Damage Reported

So far, no casualties or structural damage have been reported. However, authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and emergency protocols have been put in place.

NDRF Issues Safety Advisory

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has issued an advisory urging the public to follow essential earthquake safety guidelines before, during, and after seismic events.

Recent Earthquake Activity in Delhi-NCR

While major earthquakes are rare in Delhi, minor to moderate tremors are not uncommon:

June 8, 2025: A 2.3-magnitude quake hit South East Delhi , no damage reported.

A 2.3-magnitude quake hit , no damage reported. February 2025: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in Dhaula Kuan caused noticeable tremors.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in caused noticeable tremors. April 2025: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region caused mild tremors in Delhi.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake in region caused mild tremors in Delhi. August 27, 1960: The strongest recorded earthquake in Delhi history, at 6.0 magnitude.

Citizens Urged to Stay Alert

Though Thursday’s earthquake caused no major damage, experts recommend that residents remain vigilant, as Delhi lies in a moderate seismic zone. Regular preparedness and awareness can significantly reduce risks during such natural events.