Delhi Police bust inter-state cyber fraud racket; four arrested

New Delhi: The Inter-State Cell (ISC) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has busted a large inter-state cyber fraud network involved in online investment scams, arresting four accused in two separate cases and unearthing a money trail of around Rs 24 crore, officials said on Friday.

The racket operated through fake WhatsApp groups and fraudulent trading applications, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made by teams led by Inspectors Shivraj Bisht and Satendra Khari under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Lamba.

The accused targeted unsuspecting victims by promising high returns on investments through bogus mobile applications.

In the first case, a complainant was cheated of Rs 31.45 lakh after being added to a WhatsApp group and persuaded to install a fake trading application named “Cventura”.

The victim transferred money into six different bank accounts before the group disappeared, and the app stopped functioning.

An FIR was registered at Cyber NED and later transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

During the probe, police traced the money through multiple mule accounts and conducted raids in Ludhiana and Khanna in Punjab, leading to the arrest of Rajiv (33) from Rupnagar and Monu Kumar (27) from Ludhiana.

Rajiv’s account had received Rs 6.45 lakh from the case and showed transactions exceeding Rs one crore linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints. Monu was found to be facilitating the opening and sale of bank accounts for commission.

Two other associates remain at large.

In the second case, a victim was duped of Rs 47.15 lakh after joining a WhatsApp group titled “VIP 10 Stock Sharing Group” and investing through a fake “Verger” application.

Investigations revealed that the funds were routed through nine bank accounts across multiple states.

Raids in Haryana and Rajasthan led to the arrest of Mohit, Balwan and Rajbir Singh. Police found that Mohit and Rajbir acted as first-layer account providers, with transactions worth nearly Rs 23 crore routed through their accounts in a short period, while Balwan functioned as a mediator arranging bank accounts on commission.

Police said the investigation has exposed a well-organised cyber fraud network operating across several states using fake apps, WhatsApp groups and layered banking channels.

Detailed financial scrutiny and technical analysis are underway to identify further victims, trace the end beneficiaries and freeze the remaining funds.

“Efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding accused persons, including those who are associated with the arrested accused persons,” said DCP Aditya Gautam.