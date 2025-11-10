DGP Shivadhar Reddy Lays Foundation for City Training Centre at Rachakonda Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the City Training Centre at the upcoming Rachakonda Commissionerate complex in Parvatapur village, under the Medipally Police Station limits of Medchal district.

The ceremony was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu and other senior officials. The event marked a significant step in the ongoing development of police infrastructure within the Rachakonda limits.

The new Rachakonda Commissionerate complex is being constructed over 56 acres, designed to house multiple administrative and operational facilities. Once completed, the complex will serve as a central hub for police training, coordination, and law enforcement operations in the region.