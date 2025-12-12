‘Dignified leader has left us’: Tributes pour in for Shivraj Patil

New Delhi: Leaders across party lines on Friday expressed deep grief over the passing of former Union Home Minister and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil, remembering him as a dignified statesman who served the nation with unwavering commitment.

Patil, 90, breathed his last at his residence ‘Devghar’ in Latur, Maharashtra, after a brief illness.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule recalled the long political association between her party chief, Sharad Pawar and Shivraj Patil. Paying tribute, she said, “For many years, Sharad Pawar and Shivraj Patil worked together… He has left behind a great legacy… The country has lost a very dignified leader. Today, on behalf of my party and family, I pay him heartfelt tribute.”

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat described Patil as a disciplined and towering figure in national politics. “He was certainly a very senior and disciplined leader, and we are saddened by his passing. Whenever a person of such stature, who has dedicated their entire life to a great cause, leaves us, it is deeply felt. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire family,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav also expressed sorrow, highlighting Patil’s commitment to public service. “Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away today. I am deeply saddened to hear this news. He had served for many years in Maharashtra and in the nation’s Parliament. I always admired and respected his dedication to his work and principles,” Jadhav stated.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar noted Patil’s invaluable role in national and state politics. “Shivraj Patil, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, has passed away. This is deeply sad news for both the nation and the state. He played a significant role in bringing recognition to Maharashtra during his tenure. The loss of such a distinguished leader is a great sorrow for both the nation and the state,” he said.

Shivraj Patil, a seasoned parliamentarian, served as India’s Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. Earlier, he held the prestigious position of Lok Sabha Speaker from 1991 to 1996. He later served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana — who is a BJP leader — and two granddaughters. His passing marks the end of a remarkable public life that spanned decades and left a profound impact on national governance and public service.