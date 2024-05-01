Doctored Video Case: Revanth Reddy Seeks Time to Respond to Delhi Police Notice

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested additional time to formulate a response to the notice issued by the Delhi Police regarding the alleged doctored video involving Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reddy’s legal representative has communicated this request via email to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police, the sources confirmed.

Alongside Reddy, four members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), namely Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem, were summoned to participate in the investigation under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) today at 10:30 a.m.

The controversy erupted following the circulation of a manipulated video purportedly depicting Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing intentions to abolish reservation quotas for Muslims. The video, altered to suggest a broader endorsement of scrapping all reservations, gained traction on social media following the conclusion of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, Delhi Police initiated legal action by registering an FIR based on complaints lodged by both the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The FIR, filed under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act, signifies the seriousness of the matter.

Meanwhile, investigators are yet to receive responses from social media giants X and Meta regarding their involvement in the dissemination of the doctored video. A source within the Delhi Police’s Special Cell disclosed that efforts to trace the origins of the video are ongoing, with the cooperation of authorities in Gujarat and Assam, where three individuals have been arrested for circulating the fake video.

“A prompt reply from the social media platforms is crucial for our investigation. X has taken steps to remove all morphed content from its platform,” stated a senior officer involved in the probe.

The unfolding investigation underscores the challenges posed by misinformation on digital platforms and the necessity for swift action to address such incidents.

Stay tuned for further developments as the investigation progresses.