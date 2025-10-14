Drain Water Dispute Sparks Clash Between Congress Leader Feroz Khan and MIM Workers in Nampally

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed in Nampally after a dispute broke out between residents of two neighbouring colonies over the diversion of stormwater drain flow. The incident occurred when Congress leader Feroz Khan visited the area following complaints from locals, who alleged that civic officials were redirecting drain water towards their colony, which could result in severe waterlogging.

Feroz Khan assured the residents that he would speak with the concerned officials and find an alternative solution that would benefit both sides. However, as discussions continued, residents from the adjacent colony — where the drain construction work was in progress — arrived and objected to the interruption of ongoing work. The disagreement quickly escalated, leading to a brief verbal exchange between Congress workers accompanying Feroz Khan and MIM supporters. Police personnel at the spot intervened promptly, managing to defuse the situation before it could intensify.

Speaking to the media, Feroz Khan stated that misunderstandings between the two colonies over water flow had created unnecessary tension. “One side fears overflow if the drain is redirected, while the other side insists the project must go on. I have come here to mediate and ensure both communities reach a fair compromise. The Congress government is committed to finding a balanced solution that keeps everyone satisfied,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents from the colony where the drain work is ongoing voiced frustration, claiming that despite repeated visits from officials, no permanent resolution has been achieved. “Officers come, take photos, and leave — but the real issue remains. Feroz Khan came here but didn’t stay to see the matter through. Our local leader, Zafar Khan (MIM Corporator), has been consistently working for the people, but others rarely show up. The roads are in poor condition, and local women are facing daily hardships,” one resident complained.

Another local resident expressed anger, saying that the work gets halted every time someone intervenes for political reasons. “They stop the project, take pictures, and disappear. We’ve repeatedly requested that the old drainage line not be blocked, but no one listens. If the work is stopped again, the residents won’t stay silent,” he warned.

Locals have urged the government to immediately convene a meeting between both communities and municipal authorities to reach a lasting solution, ensuring that future rainfall does not lead to flooding or inconvenience for either side.