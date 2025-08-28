Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Trades Royalty for Rap, Engaged to French Montana

In a dramatic turn of events, Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has shocked the world yet again. After sending divorce papers to her husband through Instagram last year, the young royal is now officially engaged to internationally acclaimed rapper French Montana.

According to the rapper’s official representative, the engagement ceremony took place recently, confirming months of speculation about their relationship.

The controversy surrounding Sheikha Mahra began in July 2023, when she posted a sensational message on Instagram declaring her divorce from her businessman husband. In the post, she directly addressed him, writing: “Dear Husband, since you seek the company of others, I have decided to divorce you. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.” The post instantly went viral across global media, sparking debates on tradition, modernity, and royal life in the digital age.

Soon after, Sheikha Mahra was spotted with French Montana in Dubai streets, Moroccan restaurants, and even outside mosques, fueling rumors of a growing romance. The couple later made a public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in June 2024, which only intensified speculation. Now, with their engagement made official, the rumors have turned into reality.

Sheikha Mahra had earlier married a prominent Dubai businessman in May 2023, and the couple welcomed a baby girl later that year. However, within months, marital tensions surfaced, leading to their split.

The engagement to French Montana has left many surprised, not just in the UAE but across the world, as it marks an extraordinary crossover between Middle Eastern royalty and Western hip-hop culture.