Watch | Hyderabad: Dubai Resident’s 5-Year Struggle Ends as Hydraa Act in 24 Hours after Complaint

Rangareddy: A long-pending road encroachment issue in Radha Colony, Sun City, Bandlaguda Jagir, was resolved within 24 hours after a complaint was filed through Hydraa Prajavani.

The complainant, Reena, stated that the 40-foot-wide road in front of her plot had been illegally occupied by 20 feet by individuals from the opposite plot. Despite repeated requests, no action was taken for the past five years.

Reena, who resides in Dubai, mentioned that every time she visited India, she approached the authorities, but the encroachment remained. Frustrated with the inaction, she finally submitted a complaint through Hydraa Prajavani.

Responding swiftly, Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed officials to take immediate action, leading to the removal of the encroachment within 24 hours.

Residents of the area have expressed relief and appreciation for the prompt intervention by the authorities.