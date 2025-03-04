Hyderabad: Encroachments Removed in Balaji Hills by Hydraa, Residents Relieved

Residents of Balaji Hills Colony finally heaved a sigh of relief as Hydra officials removed encroachments that had been causing severe road blockages for years. Speaking about the hardships, Vijay, General Secretary of the Balaji Hills Colony Welfare Association, said:

“We have been struggling for years due to road encroachments. Even water tankers could not reach us, and we had to walk our children to school daily. We are extremely happy that Hydra officials have come and removed these obstructions.”

Legal Battle Leads to Action

The residents had been fighting against these encroachments for over two and a half years, even approaching the court for intervention. The court had ruled in favor of removing the encroachments, but the municipal authorities failed to take action despite multiple complaints.

Chiranjeevi, President of the Balaji Hills Colony Welfare Association, stated:

“We have been battling this issue for years and even moved the court, which ruled in favor of removing the encroachments. We also complained to the municipal authorities, but nothing changed. Finally, we approached Hydra officials, who investigated the issue and issued notices to encroachers two months ago. Since there was no response, demolition was carried out today.”

Hope for Better Infrastructure

With the demolitions completed, residents are optimistic about better road access and improved facilities in the colony. They expressed gratitude towards Hydra officials for addressing a long-pending issue that had affected their daily lives and mobility.