Hyderabad: Encroachments Cleared by Hydraa, Easing Traffic for Several Colonies

The Nizampet Municipality undertook an anti-encroachment drive in Ward No. 12, clearing illegal structures from Balaji Hills and Indiramma Colony roads on Tuesday. The operation, carried out under municipal supervision, removed unauthorized apartment ramps, fences, and iron staircases extending onto public roads.

Encroachments Causing Traffic Woes

Encroachments had led to severe traffic congestion, especially in Indiramma Colony, where shops and additional rooms were built on roads. Complaints were filed with HYDRA authorities, citing difficulties in commuting through Venkatraayanagar, Balaji Colony, KNR Colony, and Kolanu Tulasi Reddy (KTR) Colony due to frequent traffic jams.

Local residents also reported that vehicles traveling from Old Age Home to Miyapur Metro Station via Nizampet roads faced daily traffic hurdles due to unauthorized structures. Additionally, school buses and emergency vehicles struggled to pass through Balaji Hills Colony during peak hours.

Legal Battle and Final Action

Despite a court order for the removal of these encroachments, no immediate action had been taken, leading to further resident complaints. Officials had given a two-month deadline for voluntary clearance, but as no action was taken, HYDRA proceeded with demolitions of shops, fences, and extended structures in the presence of municipal officials.

Residents Welcome the Action

The removal of over a kilometer of encroachments has provided much-needed relief to commuters. Residents of Balaji Hills and Nizampet Ward 12 expressed their happiness, stating that the freed-up roads would ease traffic flow and improve accessibility to major routes.

With the Metro rail and main roads now easily accessible, the local community is optimistic that traffic congestion will be significantly reduced.