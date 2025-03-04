Hyderabad: Moving Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway (Video)

Hyderabad: A moving car suddenly caught fire on the PVNR Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, leading to panic among commuters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the driver and passengers inside the vehicle managed to escape unharmed upon noticing flames coming from the engine.

Incident Details

The incident took place as the car was traveling from Mehdipatnam towards Aramghar. Near Pillar No. 211, smoke and flames started emerging from the vehicle’s engine, prompting the occupants to act swiftly and vacate the car before the fire could spread further. Initial reports suggest that a short circuit in the engine might have triggered the fire, which quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Emergency Response

As soon as the fire was reported, emergency services were alerted, and a fire engine was dispatched to the scene. Firefighters acted swiftly and managed to extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles or causing further damage.

#Hyderabad—



A fire broke out in a car near pillar number 211 on the #PVNRExpressway near #Rajendranagar



The driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and managed to exit safely, averting a potential accident.



Upon receiving the information, police and fire department… pic.twitter.com/79T2d36oLk — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) March 4, 2025

The vehicle, however, was completely gutted in the incident.

Traffic Disruptions & Police Intervention

The car fire resulted in temporary traffic congestion on the busy PVNR Expressway, a crucial link connecting various parts of Hyderabad. Commuters experienced delays as the incident created bottlenecks along the route. The Hyderabad Traffic Police quickly arrived at the scene, removed the burned-out vehicle from the flyover, and ensured the smooth flow of traffic.

Possible Causes & Safety Precautions

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigations point towards an electrical short circuit in the engine. Car fires, although not frequent, can occur due to multiple reasons, including:

Electrical malfunctions or short circuits

Overheating of the engine

Fuel or oil leaks

Poor vehicle maintenance

Safety Tips to Prevent Car Fires: